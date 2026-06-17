Man Utd in the mix to sign Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha



According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United could compete with Real Madrid to land Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha this summer.

The Red Devils have been active since the end of the campaign and they have already secured an agreement to land Atalanta midfielder Ederson in a deal worth £35 million plus add-ons.

Man United are exploring the transfer market for another marquee defensive midfielder and Sky in Germany claim that they are ‘in the running’ to land Nmecha along with Real Madrid.

Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the Germany international, but United could provide stern competition to Los Blancos in the pursuit of the highly-rated 25-year-old midfielder.

Alternative

United are currently focused on landing West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes after striking a deal for Ederson. Talks are ongoing with the Hammers but the transfer fee could be a stumbling block.

Fernandes has already given the green light to join the Mancunian giants, but the Red Devils have no plans of meeting the reported £80 million valuation to bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford.

There is optimism that the Hammers will eventually lower their demands, given the east London outfit have to recoup significant funds to balance their books after dropping down to the Championship.

If a deal can’t be struck with the Hammers, the focus could turn to an alternative. It appears Dortmund midfielder Nmecha could be a solution after a productive season with club as well as country.

The German made 42 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last term, registering 5 goals and 3 assists.

Playing as a defensive or central midfielder, Nmecha completed 87% of his passes. He also won 55% of his ground and aerial duels, while making 4 recoveries and 1 tackle on average in the German top tier.

Nmecha is more experienced than Fernandes at 25, which could be a good thing for the Red Devils. The 25-year-old is presently with Germany at the World Cup and scored a wonderful opening goal against Curacao.

No transfer valuation has been revealed by Sky in Germany but BILD have previously cited that Dortmund could permit his departure for a package of around £61 million during the ongoing transfer window.