Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign West Ham star Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United have made enquiries over a deal to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to The Athletic.

Having joined West Ham from Leeds United in the summer of 2024, the 24-year-old initially struggled to find his rhythm and live up to the expectations that followed his move.

After struggling in his first months in London following his move from Leeds United in 2024, Summerville established himself as one of the most important players for the Hammers in the recently concluded season.

His resurgence for the club, particularly at the turn of the year, was largely facilitated by the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo, as he finished the season with 12 goal contributions for the club.

Despite West Ham’s poor results that ultimately led to their relegation from the top flight, he was one of the club’s best performers, prompting the Hammers’ former captain, Kevin Nolan, to describe him as ‘incredible’.

He particularly drew interest in January after he netted in five consecutive matches, and interest is expected to grow this summer due to his performances in the ongoing World Cup, where he netted in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Japan.

One of the clubs eyeing a move for Summerville is Man Utd, according to The Athletic, which claims that the 20-time English champions are showing ‘serious’ interest in the 24-year-old and have placed the former Feyenoord whizz-kid ‘highly’ on their list of targets for their attack.

‘Incredible’ forward

It appears the Red Devils are already accelerating efforts to sign the Dutchman, as David Ornstein, writing on The Athletic, adds that Michael Carrick’s side have made enquiries to understand his current situation with West Ham, who are set to demand a £50m fee to sanction the winger’s departure.

However, a deal largely depends on the club’s ability to sort out Marcos Rashford’s situation, who is due to arrive at Old Trafford next month after his loan with Barcelona expires. His return means pursuing a left winger may not be United’s immediate need, The Athletic adds.

Having signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer, United need a quality left winger to complete the attacking setup.

Cunha has been favoured to play through the middle, although he can also operate upfront and across other attacking positions.

Should United meet West Ham’s £50m valuation, Summerville would help increase United’s attacking threat and give the manager viable tools to play a dynamic style of football, thanks to the versatility of his attackers.