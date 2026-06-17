Liverpool agree surprise deal to sign Darwin Nunez on a free transfer

Liverpool have made no new signing so far although it is expected to be a productive summer transfer window for them following the appointment of Andoni Iraola from Bournemouth after Arne Slot left the club last month.

Among several areas requiring a rebuild, the offensive department is expected to be a top priority for the Reds following Mohamed Salah’s departure, coupled with a significant room for improvement in quality and depth higher up the pitch.

Uruguayan source Carve Deportiva has reported that the Reds are set to bring back a former player in Al Hilal forward Darwin Nunez, having agreed to sign him as a free agent with the transfer expected to be announced after the World Cup.

He scored nine goals and provided five assists for Al-Hilal in all competitions last year but has fallen down the pecking order after Karim Benzema’s arrival at the club in January. Nunez’s contract is expected to be terminated shortly.

Nunez an important addition for squad depth

Darwin Nunez left Liverpool last year but looks set to return to Anfield just one year hence. While his signing as a free agent is too good a proposition for the club to give up on given his versatility as a winger and striker, he cannot be a primary option.

Nunez has struggled for form in the final third in the recent past for Liverpool, although his experience in the Premier League could make him an important trump card, especially if Andoni Iraola can convey some confidence into the former Benfica star.

Barring Nunez, however, Liverpool need to make younger and more productive signings for the final third and it will be interesting to see when the club takes the necessary steps to materialise its interest in the likes of Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande.