Liverpool lead to sign Man Utd & Tottenham target Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their efforts to trump Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Although Arne Slot helped the Reds win the Premier League title during the 2024/25 campaign, they have decided to part ways with the Dutch boss, having endured a disappointing season last term.

After appointing Andoni Iraola as the new manager, the Merseyside club have already started working to hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to turn the situation around next campaign.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool currently have no specialist right-wing option. Federico Chiesa can provide cover in this position if needed, but he struggled to find regular game time under Slot.

Now, Fichajes state that Iraola has identified Diomande as the primary target to replace the Egyptian, and Liverpool have already started ‘accelerating’ their efforts to secure his service.

After displaying his productivity in the Bundesliga last term, Diomande showcased his qualities for the Ivory Coast against Ecuador in his World Cup debut. So, Man Utd and Tottenham have sent scouts to watch him closely in this tournament.

However, the report claim that Liverpool are currently the frontrunners in this race ahead of the Old Trafford club and the North London club.

Battle

With the youngster’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Leipzig aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Therefore, Liverpool have lined up Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to purchase Diomande.

Diomande is a right-footed, skillful winger and can play on either flank. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The 19-year-old has already showcased his qualities at the highest level and possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service during this offseason.