Liverpool intensify efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s Wharton

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning the Conference League, FA Cup, and Community Shield.

The youngster delivered an excellent performance for the Eagles in their Conference League final victory over Rayo Vallecano last term, earning the Player of the Match award.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Curtis Jones set to leave and Alexis Mac Allister linked with a move away, Liverpool are keen on strengthening the midfield department this summer. They have identified Wharton as the ‘top target’ after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The Merseyside club’s owners are prepared to back new manager Andoni Iraola this summer and are prepared to invest more than £70m to sign Wharton, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Liverpool have intensified their efforts to seal the deal in recent weeks and believe an agreement can be reached with the South London club soon, with the player open to moving to Anfield.

The report state that Liverpool have identified AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott as a potential alternative option in-case they ultimately fail to purchase the Crystal Palace star.

Wharton to Liverpool

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker but is also efficient in providing cover in the box-to-box role. He is extremely comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

If Jones and Mac Allister leave, Liverpool would be left with Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the engine room. However, the Japanese has struggled with fitness problems in recent months and found himself on the periphery under Arne Slot.

So, Liverpool could do with signing a new midfielder. Wharton is an extremely talented player and has proven his worth in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Iraola’s side eventually manage to secure his services in this summer transfer window.