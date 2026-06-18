Liverpool doing ‘extensive work’ to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have reportedly been doing ‘extensive work’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per TEAMtalk.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Andoni Iraola is prioritising revamping the flanks, with Mohamed Salah set to leave for free at the end of this month.

The Merseyside club have reportedly hijacked Newcastle United’s deal to sign Osasuna forward Victor Muñoz, and the Spaniard is the first acquisition of the Irola era.

They have triggered his £34m release clause, with Real Madrid set to receive 50% of the fee as they hold a sell-on clause. He has even finalised the first part of the medical in the USA, as he has been with the Spanish national team for this World Cup.

Muñoz is a right-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable on either flank. Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite purchasing Muñoz, Liverpool are planning to buy a new marquee winger and Yan Diomande is the primary target.

However, Leipzig have no intention of letting him leave and are willing to tie him down to a fresh term. With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the German side have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on his head.

The report state that PSG are also interested in the Ivory Coast international, meaning Liverpool will have to overcome several obstacles to secure his service.

As a result, Iraola’s side have identified Barcola as a potential alternative option, with the Frenchman open to leaving Parc des Princes this summer to take a new challenge in his career. Liverpool have been doing ‘extensive work’ to seal the deal.

Barcola to Liverpool

The 23-year-old is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, Les Parisiens are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to let him leave.

Barcola likes to be deployed on the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The PSG star is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.