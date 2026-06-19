Liverpool make move to sign Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven

Liverpool have reportedly made a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky Van de Ven, as per reputed Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Since joining the Lilywhites from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He guided his side to win the Europa League last year, ending Spurs’ almost two-decade trophy drought.

Although Tottenham endured a disappointing campaign last term, Van de Ven showcased his productivity, scoring seven goals and registering a solitary assist in 45 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side keep 12 clean sheets.

Having proven his worth in club football, the defender has secured his place in the Netherlands national team’s starting line-up, playing a key role in his country’s 2-2 draw with Japan in their opening World Cup fixture.

Now, on De Telegraaf, Verweij reports that after being impressed by Van de Ven’s recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him. They have even knocked on the door to finalise the operation.

Negotiations regarding a fresh term haven’t progressed at all between Van de Ven and Tottenham, and Liverpool want to purchase him by taking advantage of this situation.

Apart from the Merseyside club, Barcelona are also keen on him and have made an approach to lure him to Camp Nou in this summer transfer window.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Roberto De Zerbi considers Van de Ven as a key cog to his long-term project. So, Spurs have no intention of parting ways with him this year.

The Netherlands international is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Liverpool will have to launch an unrefusable proposal to persuade the Lilywhites to cash-in on him.

Van de Ven is a left-footed centre-back by trait but plays as a left-back for the Netherlands. He has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.