Chelsea plot swoop to sign Monaco star Folarin Balogun

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco star Folarin Balogun, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Arsenal’s Hale End academy, the 24-year-old initially went out on loan to play regularly and develop his career. He came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Stade de Reims on loan during the 2022/23 campaign.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, he scored 22 goals and registered two assists. Still, Arsenal decided not to keep him and sold him to Monaco.

Initially, Balogun took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing his productivity last season, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 43 appearances in all tournaments.

Balogun has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in the World Cup for the USA, scoring twice in as many games and helping his country reach the knockout stage.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea have expressed their interest in Balogun due to the American ties and have been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop.

However, the West London club will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation as Newcastle United, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus are also keen on him.

Balogun to Chelsea

With the player set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Monaco are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure and have slapped a £43m price tag on his head.

The Blues revamped the frontline by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro last summer. The Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, but the Englishman struggled to showcase his best. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent weeks.

Balogun is a centre-forward by trait but is also efficient on the flanks. He is quick, strong, and works hard without possession. The 24-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.