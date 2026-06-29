Chelsea looking to sign Fabian Ruiz from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s future remains uncertain amidst interest from Real Madrid, with the Argentine international believed to be keen on a move to the Spanish capital.

With Xabi Alonso keen on bringing in experienced players to the club, Granit Xhaka has already been linked with a swoop to Stamford Bridge and as per Caught Offside, the Blues are now keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabian Ruiz too.

He is one of Europe’s best creative midfielders and has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, but with only 12 months to run on his contract at the Parc des Princes, Chelsea are hoping to sign Ruiz on a bargain deal.

The Spanish international is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt and given that he is 30, it is a fair assessment of his value although it remains to be seen whether PSG are open to selling him or want to offer him a contract renewal beyond 2027.

Ruiz ideal for Alonso’s system

Xabi Alonso’s system relies on playing with ball possession and breaking the lines with direct passes, especially against teams that are happy to defend with a high line such as those in the Premier League.

Fabian Ruiz’s attributes would sit well within his compatriot’s tactical system as he possesses exceptional ball control and creativity, particularly the ability to play pinpoint through balls from deeper-lying positions.

In Ruiz, Chelsea would also have a player who would be able to dictate the tempo in midfield. The ex-Napoli star is a profile the Londoners don’t have but would value very much, more so should they lose Enzo Fernandez’s physicality and midfield coverage.

That said, Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price will be a huge driver of the transfer as Chelsea, though keen on bringing in experienced faces to their dressing room, would not want to pay unreasonably for a player who has turned 30.