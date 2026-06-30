Man Utd interested in signing Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães, as per Football Insider.

Following Casemiro’s departure as a free agent, the Red Devils are keen on revamping their midfield department by purchasing multiple players this summer.

However, after closing in on a deal to buy Ederson from Atalanta, they have been struggling to seal the second midfield acquisition. Mateus Fernandes is reportedly their primary target, and it was thought that following West Ham United’s relegation, United would be able to seal the deal easily.

However, the Hammers have no intention of letting him leave for cheap, with his existing deal set to run until 2030, while Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on him.

So, Man Utd have also been exploring alternative options, and Football Insider state that they have identified Guimaraes as a serious option. They have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

However, Arsenal and Manchester City are also in this race, while the Gunners have already made a move by launching a £55m proposal.

Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with the Brazilian; as a result, they have rejected the offer. However, Guimaraes would be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium should they agree on a deal in principle with Eddie Howe’s side.

Battle

Therefore, the report state that Newcastle are fearing a repeat of last summer’s Alexander Isak situation, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028. If they are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they are in a strong position to demand a big fee, with the player valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt.

Despite winning the Premier League title last term, Arsenal are planning to reinforce several areas of the squad this summer, with the engine room one of those.

Guimarães is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker positions. He is dynamic, strong, good in the air, and comfortable playing threading passes between the lines.

Moreover, he is efficient in taking set-pieces and also works hard without possession. Guimarães is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal, should either club purchase him.