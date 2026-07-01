Tottenham make contact to sign Como’s Martin Baturina

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Como star Martin Baturina, as per transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

After being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for Dinamo Zagreb, the Italian side decided to purchase him last summer. He enjoyed a promising debut campaign in Serie A, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The youngster even helped his side secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, finishing ahead of AC Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta.

Having proven his worth in club football, Baturina has secured his place in the Croatia national team’s starting line-up, guiding his country to the World Cup knockout stage.

Now, on YouTube, Moretto claims that after being impressed by Baturina’s recent development, Tottenham have expressed their interest in him. They have even held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

However, the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are also keen on him.

The journalist states that despite growing interest in the midfielder, Como have no intention of letting him leave this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have slapped a whopping £69m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Baturina to Tottenham

The Como star is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also efficient on the left flank. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He is technically sound, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Spurs currently have James Maddison and Xavi Simons as options to deploy in the No.10 position. However, the Dutchman is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious knee issue, while Maddison has just returned from a lengthy injury.

So, perhaps, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on purchasing a new CAM. Baturina is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.