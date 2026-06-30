Chelsea make £70 million bid for Barcelona centre back Pau Cubarsi

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as Xabi Alonso looks to bring in players matching his playing style to the club. With a deal for Marco Palestra agreed, the Blues are now working to sign Granit Xhaka from Sunderland.

El Nacional has reported that another player of interest to Chelsea is Barcelona central defender Pau Cubarsi, for whom they have already launched a £70 million bid as they look to bring in some quality defensive options prior to the start of 2026/27.

Cubarsi, aged just 19, has been recognised as one of the world’s best centre backs and with his age as well as sky-high potential, it comes as no surprise that he is being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as he perfectly aligns with Chelsea’s transfer policy.

According to the source, however, Barca rejected the bid they received for Cubarsi and it remains to be seen if the Londoners are prepared to go back with an improved offer for the Spanish international in the near future.

Cubarsi worth a massive investment

Pau Cubarsi would be worth a sizeable transfer fee if indeed Chelsea are ready to spend big money on his capture. The Barcelona star has all the characteristics to be successful in the Premier League, not least under Xabi Alonso.

His excellent positioning, intelligent reading of the game to make accurate challenges and strong physical prowess are plus points, but the Spaniard’s abilities with the ball are what the Blues would leverage the most.

The 19-year-old is comfortably in possession, maintains composure under high pressure and distributes the ball very well from the back with the occasional line-breaking passes too.

Barcelona have turned down Chelsea’s initial approach but it would not come as a surprise if they let Cubarsi eventually leave as his sale would present a significant profit and allow the Catalans to spend on some other targets, most crucially Julian Alvarez.