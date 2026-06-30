Liverpool interested in Eduardo Camavinga with Real Madrid possible this summer

Liverpool have yet to make any signing this summer but with chief target Yan Diomande preferring a move to Paris Saint-Germain, they might accelerate their pursuit of French winger Bradley Barcola in an attempt to revamp the attack.

Elsewhere on the pitch, the Reds want to upgrade their defensive and midfield units too and one of the players on their radar is Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, according to Liverpool Echo.

Andoni Iraola’s pursuit of the former Rennes midfielder has been significantly bolstered amid reports that the Frenchman is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans at the Bernabeu and would be allowed to leave the Spanish capital for £50 million this summer.

Camavinga move would be a solid proposition

If Liverpool can sign Eduardo Camavinga, they would have landed a player who can play practically anywhere in midfield whilst also being a very handy left back, a position Andoni Iraola could see tremendous value in after Andy Robertson’s exit.

Camavinga, however, could be primarily entrusted with a responsibility as the deeper-lying midfielder for the Reds, next to Ryan Gravenberch with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to be employed in a more offensive role next season.

His stamina and possession recovery, coupled with the ability to dribble into the final third effectively will make him a solid addition to the Liverpool side and help their new setup, which is expected to be heavily dependent on pace and fast transitions.

For Liverpool to sign Camavinga, a decisive factor would be to provide the 23-year-old with assurances over his role in their squad as he is happy to remain second fiddle at Real Madrid and prove his qualities to Jose Mourinho despite the manager’s and club’s desire to offload him in the summer.