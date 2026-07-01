Chelsea battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per talkSPORT.

The Blues currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Andrey Santos as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Lavia and Essugo have had fitness problems, while Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move away this summer. On the other hand, Santos is still very young and isn’t ready to help Chelsea achieve their lofty ambitions.

So, it appears Xabi Alonso is keen on purchasing a new midfielder and is prioritising reuniting with Granit Xhaka, having previously enjoyed great success together at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Sunderland have no intention of parting ways with him, even though the Switzerland international is open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Chelsea have seemingly also started exploring alternative options, and talkSPORT state that they have expressed their interest in Scott following his eye-catching performances in the Premier League last campaign.

However, the West London club will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Arsenal and Manchester United are also in this race. The Gunners have even made an approach to purchase him.

Battle

But the Cherries have made it clear that they don’t want to sell him during this offseason, although he is set to enter the final two years of his current contract.

They are hoping to tie him down to a fresh term. However, if they eventually fail to reach an agreement with the player, they might be open to selling him for around £80m.

Following Casemiro’s departure, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer and have been linked with a host of names, with Scott being among them.

On the other hand, despite winning the Premier League title last term, Arsenal are seemingly keen on purchasing a new midfielder.

Scott likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role and showed glimpses of his high potential last term, helping his side qualify for next season’s Europa League.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.