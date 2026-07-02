Everton in talks to sign Mandela Keita from Parma

Everton have made contact over a deal to sign highly rated Belgian defensive midfielder Mandela Keita from Parma this summer, according to Sky Sport Italy as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite a positive start to last season that included a draw with league winners Arsenal and a win against Manchester United, Everton’s European qualification hopes were dashed after a run of poor results at the tail end of the season.

The Toffees were battling to finish in the top ten, and despite drawing closer, their failure to win any of their last seven Premier League games saw them drop down to 13th place.

A drop in form may be attributed to several reasons, but a lack of depth and quality is clearly the primary one, as David Moyes’ side lacked a similar level of threat and quality from the bench.

As a result, the club are now working to bolster key positions in their team, and the midfield now appears to be among their priorities for the summer.

With a deal for Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney nearing completion, Everton are already exploring additional midfield options, with Parma’s Keita now being earmarked.

Citing Sky Sport Italia, Sport Witness reports that Everton are in talks over the possible transfer of Keita to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

The report adds that talks are already well advanced with both Parma and the defensive midfielder’s representatives as they look to wrap up the deal.

Combative midfielder

Keita’s greatest strength lies in his defensive work, consistently regaining possession in midfield, and his impressive statistics from last season highlight that quality.

The 24-year-old averaged 2.28 tackles, 1.32 interceptions and 0.39 blocks per 90 minutes for Parma. He also won an outstanding 62.3% of his duels, placing him in the 98th percentile among Serie A midfielders.

Across the campaign, he recorded 74 tackles—more than two per match on average—while also registering an impressive 44 interceptions.

However, Keita offers far more than defensive solidity. He is equally composed in possession, finishing the season with an 88% pass-completion rate. 29 successful dribbles further reflected his confidence on the ball.

The midfielder also boasts exceptional distribution, recording a remarkable 61.7% long-ball accuracy, placing him in the 95th percentile among Serie A midfielders. Although he is not a frequent line-breaking passer, his passing range remains one of his strongest assets.

Everton will hope to secure a deal for Keita at around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, although Parma could demand more, given his contract at the Stadio Ennio Tardini runs until 2029.