Liverpool & Man Utd eye move to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo, as per a recent report.

After winning the Premier League title, the Reds decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz last summer.

However, Isak endured a dire debut campaign at Anfield due to fitness problems, while Wirtz struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality.

Ekitike, meanwhile, showed glimpses of his qualities last term but is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious injury. So, following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool are considering reinforcing the attack once again this summer. They have already bought Victor Munoz but want at least another forward.

Initially, Liverpool wanted to purchase Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, but the Ivory Coast international has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Merseyside club are even interested in Bradley Barcola, but Les Parisiens have no intention of parting ways with him. So, Andoni Iraola’s side have been forced to go deep into their wishlist.

As per a recent report (via the Express), Liverpool are interested in Fernandez-Pardo and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. However, purchasing the Belgian won’t be straightforward as Man Utd are also in this race.

Battle

Apart from the 21-year-old, Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh and FC Koln forward Said El Mala are also on the Merseyside club’s radar.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are planning to purchase a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha, and apart from Fernandez-Pardo, United have also been linked with Crysencio Summerville.

The Lille star is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on the left flank and in centre-forward positions. In 29 Ligue 1 appearances, he made 13 goal contributions last term. Moreover, he has secured his place in Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Fernandez-Pardo is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Stade Pierre Mauroy during this offseason.