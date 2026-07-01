Chelsea
Chelsea could sign Maxence Lacroix by paying £60 million this summer
Chelsea have announced Marco Palestra’s signing from Atalanta and are currently working to seal a deal for Granit Xhaka. In addition to the duo, it is likely that the Blues move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix as well.
Football Insider has reported that the Eagles are now open to letting the French international leave during the summer transfer window, although it would require a bid around the £60 million mark to acquire his services.
Xabi Alonso is believed to be keen on defensive additions after Chelsea’s underwhelming performances at the back over the last few months and Lacroix’s experience in the Premier League, coupled with sky-high qualities is viewed favourably.
Lacroix a top signing for Chelsea
Maxence Lacroix has been one of Crystal Palace’s best players in recent months and was crucial to their success under Oliver Glasner. With his background in English football, it is not a surprise that Chelsea want the 26-year-old.
Lacroix’s reading of the game to intercept passes and thwart balls into the box makes him effective in the defensive half, whereas his high pressing, physique and strong aerial prowess owing to a height of six feet and three inches is a huge bonus too.
The Palace centre back also does very well in one-on-one situations owing to his quick pace, with his all-round attributes making him the perfect fit in Xabi Alonso’s system which is built around pressing high up the pitch.
It will be interesting to see how much Chelsea are prepared to pay for his signing, but considering their defence needs serious revamping, a £60 million investment on a player of Maxence Lacroix’s calibre seems like a reasonable ask.
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