Tottenham want to sign Liverpool & Arsenal target Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to beat Liverpool and Arsenal in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, as per a recent report.

After finishing 17th in the last two consecutive Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites have decided to splash a huge amount of money this summer to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to achieve success next season.

After signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs have agreed on a deal to sign Mateus Fernandes, beating Manchester United in the race.

Moreover, Tottenham are said to be leading the chase to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali ahead of Manchester City. Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), the former AC Milan star is unlikely to be the last marquee acquisition for the Lilywhites as they are planning to make a move to sign Kroupi.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in the Frenchman, while Paris Saint-Germain are keen on him as a potential replacement for Goncalo Ramos. However, the North London club are prepared to beat their rivals in this race.

Having joined Bournemouth last summer, Kroupi still has a contract until 2030. They don’t want to part ways with him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

The 19-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention, having displayed impressive performances last term, scoring 13 goals in 21 Premier League starts.

Battle

Kroupi is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable in the second striker role. He is quick, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Moreover, Mathys Tel can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, the Brazilian is set to enter the final year of his current contract, while Solanke struggled with fitness problems last term. As a result, De Zerbi is planning to reinforce the No.9 position.

Kroupi is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his services.