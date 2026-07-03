Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd learn Ayyoub Bouaddi asking price

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have learnt the asking price for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the trio set to battle for the 18-year-old’s signature this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Bouaddi has been ‘outstanding’ at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, building on the outstanding breakthrough season he enjoyed with Lille.

His composure and maturity on football’s biggest stage reflect the valuable experience he has already accumulated, having made his UEFA Champions League debut at 17 against 15-time winners Real Madrid.

Throughout the recently concluded season, the young midfielder was a regular in Lille’s midfield, playing a key role as Les Dogues finished third in Ligue 1 and secured automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing reports, revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Bouaddi, while there have also been reports linking Man Utd to a move for the youngster.

The Premier League trio have now learnt the asking price for the midfielder, with talkSPORT reporting that Lille are demanding an £85.9m fee to sanction his departure.

However, the report adds that the English giants could sign him for a lesser amount if they decide to swoop for the 6ft 1in midfield gem after next season.

Lille are ‘prepared to sell’ Bouaddi

Speaking on talkSPORT’s recent edition of The Window, transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed that Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd are interested in Bouaddi, while other clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester City, also have him on their radar.

On Bouaddi’s valuation, Jacobs adds: ‘It’s €80m at the moment but could come down for those that say to Lille a loan back or pre-agreement.’

‘It’s €100m for other clubs that want an immediate transfer, so that’s going to be one to watch.’

Providing further clarification on his potential price reduction, the transfer expert adds that ‘Lille are prepared to sell, but they heavily favour a deal for 2027.’

An immediate loan move back to Lille for the 2025-26 season is also not ruled out, with Jacobs adding that clubs that propose he remains at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy ‘are going to get a better asking price.’

After starring for Morocco in the win over the Netherlands, Bouaddi will be in action again when the Atlas Lions face joint host country Canada in the round of 16 at Houston Stadium, where clubs will be closely watching him ahead of a possible summer transfer.