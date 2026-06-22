Arsenal ‘frontrunners’ to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of Chelsea & Liverpool

Arsenal are the ‘frontrunners’ in the race to sign exciting Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille this summer, as per Football Insider.

Bouaddi is currently making waves in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and unsurprisingly so, after a remarkable breakthrough campaign with Lille last season.

His performance and composure on the biggest stage reflect the early top-flight experience he gained, having made his UEFA Champions League debut at 17 against 15-time champions Real Madrid, while also becoming Lille’s youngest player to reach 50 Ligue 1 appearances since Eden Hazard.

During the recently concluded campaign, the midfielder was a consistent figure at the heart of Lille’s midfield, making a significant contribution as Les Dogues secured a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and booked automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Despite only extending his contract in December, significant interest in the midfielder suggests a summer departure for a fee above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation could be on the cards, with top clubs now showing interest.

Arsenal are now looking to trump other interested clubs, with Football Insider reporting that the north London club are at the ‘front of the queue’ in the race for Bouaddi after opening talks with his entourage over his potential transfer.

‘Outstanding midfielder’

The report adds that the Gunners’ boss, Mikel Arteta, wants to include young prospects in his squad for next season as he looks to extend his side’s dominance, with the 18-year-old now being eyed.

However, Arsenal face stern competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, who have also shown interest in the 6ft 1in midfielder, while Aston Villa are also planning to launch a swoop to sign the youngster, according to the report.

Still, Pete O’Rourke, speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, reveals that the Premier League champions are in the driving seat for the Moroccan international who has been ‘outstanding’ in the World Cup.

He said, “Look, 18 years old and playing in the World Cup against Brazil, he was outstanding.

‘Just what a top young talent he is. He has been talked about for a while now, having broken through at Lille.

Arsenal are maybe at the front of the queue for Bouaddi. They’ve had talks with his agents.’

With no current Arsenal midfielder under 26, long-term planning remains essential for the club. Bouaddi would be a strong option to challenge for a starting place while also positioning himself as a potential successor in midfield should any of the existing players depart.