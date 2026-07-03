Liverpool make contact to sign Chelsea’s Pedro Neto

Liverpool have reportedly made contact in an attempt to seal a surprise deal for Chelsea star Pedro Neto, according to a recent report.

The 26-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed promising performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers. After being impressed by him, the Blues decided to purchase him for a big fee a couple of years ago.

Now, Neto has established himself as a key starter at Stamford Bridge, helping his side win a Club World Cup and a Conference League trophy. He made 17 goal contributions across all competitions in his debut campaign before scoring 10 goals and notching up as many assists last term.

After proving his worth in club football, Neto has secured his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the knockout stage.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool are considering purchasing multiple wingers despite already buying Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

Initially, they wanted Yan Diomande, but he has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. After missing out on the RB Leipzig star, the Reds shifted focus to Bradley Barcola, but Les Parisiens have no intention of letting him leave.

As a result, Liverpool have been forced to go deep into their wishlist and have identified Neto as a serious option. The Merseyside club have already held talks with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over a potential swoop, with the forward open to moving to Anfield.

Neto to Liverpool

However, Neto is valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. So, Chelsea are likely to demand a huge fee to sell him.

The report state that Liverpool have also identified Manchester City star Savinho as a potential alternative option if they eventually fail to lure the Portuguese away from Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old is a versatile left-footed forward, comfortable on either flank. He is quick and strong, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and works hard off the ball.

Neto previously had fitness problems at Wolves but has seemingly managed to overcome that issue. He is a talented player but is considered inconsistent.

Therefore, it is going to be a huge surprise if Liverpool eventually formalise their interest in signing him this summer.