Man Utd & Liverpool hold talks to sign Neil El Aynaoui

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign AS Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances for RC Lens, the Giallorossi decided to purchase him last summer. He enjoyed a promising debut Serie A campaign, helping his side finish third and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, the midfielder featured as a rotational option under Gian Piero Gasperini, starting only eight league matches. Overall, he made four goal contributions across all competitions.

Despite his struggles to break into Gasperini’s starting line-up, El Aynaoui has established himself as a key starter in the Morocco national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup last-16.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that El Aynaoui is open to leaving Stadio Olimpico to play regularly, and his entourage has already made contact with Man Utd and Liverpool to let them know about the player’s desire.

Moreover, Everton, Chelsea, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth, and Brighton and Hove Albion have been offered the chance to sign him.

After being attracted by his performances in the World Cup, Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in signing him. On the other hand, Barcelona and Real Madrid previously registered their interest in him.

Battle

El Aynaoui is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. So, Roma are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

El Aynaoui is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. With Curtis Jones linked with a move away, Liverpool are said to be planning to purchase a new midfielder this summer.

On the other hand, following Casemiro’s departure, Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department but have been struggling to sign their primary targets. So, it appears they have shifted focus to cheaper alternative options.

El Aynaoui is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.