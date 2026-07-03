Man Utd open talks to sign Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United have opened talks to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Ben Jacobs.

Summerville’s stock has risen significantly following his impressive performances for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup and is now expected to cost well over his £29m Transfermarkt valuation.

Although Morocco knocked out the Oranje in the round of 32, the winger emerged as one of Ronald Koeman’s brightest performers, scoring in each of the opening two group matches before supplying a crucial assist for Cody Gakpo during the knockout rounds.

His impressive displays on the international stage came as little surprise after an encouraging campaign with West Ham, where he established himself as one of the club’s standout players, having provided 12 goal contributions despite their eventual relegation.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing Sky Sports, revealed that Summerville has emerged as Man Utd’s ‘leading target’ for their attack.

It appears the 20-time English champions are already accelerating efforts to sign him, as Ben Jacobs reports that United have opened club-to-club talks with West Ham United to discuss Summerville’s potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

While talks are only at the exploratory stage, the 24-year-old is high on the Red Devils’ plans for the summer, Jacobs adds.

Summerville to Man Utd

However, the transfer journalist clarifies that a move for the Dutchman hinges on Marcus Rashford’s departure this summer.

Following the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško last summer, United’s next priority should be signing a natural left winger to complete their attacking unit.

Although Cunha can operate across the frontline, Michael Carrick could use a more specialist left winger, making Summerville a suitable choice to offer Michael Carrick viable tools to create a dynamic attack.

While doubts remain over how quickly the 24-year-old would adapt to the demands of a club of United’s stature, one of the biggest positives from his performances for the Netherlands was how much more effective he looked alongside higher-quality teammates, suggesting he could elevate his game further when playing with the likes of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

In the case of squad rotation, Summerville, described as ‘explosive’ by former United Head of Academy and Head of First-Team Development, Nicky Butt, would still represent an excellent option capable of changing matches from the bench while ensuring United’s attacking threat remains intact whenever one of the first-choice wingers is replaced.