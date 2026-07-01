Man Utd make West Ham star Crysencio Summerville ‘leading target’ for summer

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer, according to Sky Sports.

After a difficult beginning to life at West Ham, Summerville established himself as one of the club’s standout performers over the course of the recently concluded campaign.

His upturn in form, particularly after the midway point of the season, came following the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo, with the winger finishing the campaign having contributed 12 goals and assists for the Hammers.

Although West Ham endured a disappointing season that ended in relegation from the Premier League, Summerville remained one of the few consistent bright spots in the squad.

Summerville also enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign, registering four goal contributions in four matches, including the assist for Cody Gakpo’s opening goal against Morocco.

However, the Netherlands were unfortunately eliminated on penalties, with Summerville also missing his spot-kick.

One clear takeaway from the 24-year-old’s performances for his country was that he looked even more effective when surrounded by higher-quality teammates, suggesting his output could improve further in a stronger side than West Ham.

As a result, Sky Sports reports that Summerville is emerging as a ‘leading target’ to reinforce Man Utd’s left-wing position this summer.

‘Leading target’

Although midfield reinforcement is United’s priority for the summer, the attack is another area they are looking to bolster and have placed the 24-year-old firmly on their radar, according to the report.

Following the Netherlands’ elimination from the World Cup, Sky Sports adds that the former Leeds United star is expected to be in the spotlight, with the Red Devils among the clubs showing keen interest.

However, the report clarifies that the potential addition of a new left winger largely hinges on the situation surrounding Marcus Rashford, who is set to return to Old Trafford after England’s World Cup adventure.

While concerns remain about his adaptation at a club of United’s stature, his form for the Netherlands at the World Cup shows that his output and overall attacking play can improve significantly when playing alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, should a move happen.

West Ham have proved to be tough negotiators amid keen interest in some of their key players. Hence, United will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation to convince the Hammers to sell Summerville.