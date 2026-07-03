Man Utd ‘favourites’ to sign AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly ‘favourites’ to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to San Siro Stadium from LOSC Lille, the 27-year-old established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana.

However, he has lost that status in recent times, featuring as a rotational option last campaign. The forward started only 25 matches across all competitions last term, making 13 goal contributions.

Despite his recent struggles in Italy, Leão has continued to be a key player for the Portuguese national team, helping his country reach the World Cup last-16.

However, the player is said to be open to leaving the Rossoneri this summer to take on a new challenge in his career, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the left flank and have identified Leão as a serious option. They are currently ‘favourites’ to secure his services, with the Italian giants open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £51m.

Leão likes to be deployed on the left flank but can provide cover in the second striker role if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Leão to Man Utd

Man Utd currently have Matheus Cunha as the only specialist left-wing option. Michael Carrick used Patrick Dorgu in this position to support the Brazilian last term, but he is a right-back by trait.

Although Marcus Rashford is still a United player, he is likely to be sold before the September 1st transfer deadline day. So, the Red Devils could do with signing a new left-winger this summer, having qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Leão is a talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities at the highest level. He is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services during this offseason.