Liverpool keen on signing Almería star Sergio Arribas

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Almería star Sergio Arribas, as per a recent Spanish report.

The 24-year-old started his youth career at Pérez Galdós before spending a couple of years at Leganés. He joined Real Madrid’s famous La Fábrica academy at the age of 10.

After rising through their youth system, he made his first team debut back in 2020 but struggled to find regular game time. So, he decided to move to UD Almería Stadium in 2023 to play regularly and develop his career.

In his debut campaign, he showed glimpses of his qualities, making 14 goal contributions across all competitions. However, he failed to help his side avoid relegation.

Arribas enjoyed a promising campaign in La Liga 2 during the 2024/25 season, tallying 12 goals and assists. However, he took his game to another level last term.

In 43 appearances across all competitions, the Spaniard scored 25 goals and registered seven assists. Moreover, he helped his side reach the La Liga 2 promotion playoff final before narrowly losing to Malaga.

Now, as per a recent report (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are keen on purchasing Arribas after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Arribas to Liverpool

However, purchasing the creative midfielder won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Sunderland and Sporting CP are also plotting a swoop for him.

Arribas is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Almería are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him. On the other hand, Real Madrid hold a 50% sell-on clause, so it is likely that they are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The 24-year-old is a left-footed CAM by trait but can also provide cover on either flank if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, and is excellent at taking penalties.

Arribas is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually opt to secure his services this summer.