Arsenal handed fresh boost in Bruno Guimaraes pursuit



According to Teamtalk, Arsenal have been handed a boost in the pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners are poised to strengthen their midfield department this summer and they have identified Guimaraes as their priority target.

An opening offer worth £55 million was rejected by the Magpies, but Arsenal are expected to return with an improved proposal soon.

Amidst this, Teamtalk claim that Guimaraes is contemplating his future at Newcastle after the club oversaw the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Guimaraes feels the Magpies have further weakened the squad, having allowed the departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record fee last summer.

The 28-year-old has the ambition to play regular Champions League football, and Arsenal have been given an incentive to try and prise him away from Newcastle.

Elite midfielder

Guimaraes had a standout 2025/26 season with the Magpies despite their 12th-placed Premier League finish. He spent several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but still managed 15 goal contributions in the English top-flight.

The 28-year-old was also brilliant defensively with 6 duels & 2 tackles won with 5 recoveries. Despite this, he maintained a good discipline on the pitch and picked up only 6 yellow cards during the course of the previous league campaign.

Guimaraes, hailed as ‘very special‘ by manager Eddie Howe, would be a level-raiser for the Gunners, given his leadership qualities and goal involvements from the heart of the midfield. He would be an ideal partner for Declan Rice, who may need to be occasionally rested in the 1st half of next season.

Rice has personally talked about managing neural hamstring pain since the turn of the year. He is poised for a well-deserved break after England’s World Cup campaign and looks certain to miss the opening weeks of the 2026/27 season at Arsenal.

He may also need to be handled more cautiously over the next few months. Having someone like Guimaraes in the squad means Arsenal could afford to rest Rice, which was not the case during different stages of the title-winning campaign last term.

Newcastle will make it tough for Guimaraes to leave after the huge £170m revenue from the sales of Gordon and Tonali. Still, they could be more inclined to sell him if he snubs a new deal beyond June 2028. The Magpies value him at £77 million, but a deal could be sealed for £65-70m.