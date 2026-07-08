Arsenal reach agreement to sign Illan Meslier on free transfer

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Meslier first arrived at Leeds on a season-long loan from FC Lorient in the summer of 2019, playing an important role in the club’s successful push for promotion from the Championship.

Initially serving as backup to Kiko Casilla, the Frenchman was handed the starting role in February 2020 after the Spaniard was suspended for eight matches. He took full advantage of the opportunity, keeping seven clean sheets in 10 league outings as Leeds secured promotion.

From there, he held down the first-choice goalkeeping spot over the following five Premier League seasons. However, a stretch of unconvincing performances and costly errors throughout 2024/25 saw Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Consequently, the 26-year-old didn’t feature once for Leeds last season, his final appearance in the shirt coming in a 2-2 draw with Swansea City in the Championship back in March 2025.

Following the expiration of his contract last month, Meslier departed Elland Road after seven years and is now set to join another club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds.

Following initial reports that the 6ft 3in shot-stopper is scheduled for a medical today, Romano has now confirmed that the medical formalities have been completed in London, with the contract signed and sealed.

Meslier to Arsenal

In a separate report from The Athletic, Arsenal sensed a market opportunity to sign Meslier following a recommendation from the club’s goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana.

The report adds that his arrival would allow academy goalkeeper Tommy Setford to depart on loan to gain regular playing time.

The importance of having a trustworthy backup goalkeeper cannot be underestimated, especially after neither of Arsenal’s reserve keepers matched the standards set by first-choice stopper David Raya in domestic cup competitions.

Although Illan Meslier is not currently at Raya’s world-class level, he would be highly motivated to seize any opportunities that come his way. Provided he cuts down on his errors and builds up his confidence, he could hand Mikel Arteta his own version of Stefan Ortega, who was a reliable presence between the posts during Ederson’s absence at Manchester City.