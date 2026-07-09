Everton now eyeing move for Ben White

Everton have expressed interest in signing Ben White from Arsenal this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

White joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion in what was a then-club record sale for the Sussex outfit.

The 28-year-old initially featured in central defence during his first season before being shifted to right-back in the 2022/23 campaign, a tactical adjustment that helped accommodate William Saliba’s emergence in the heart of the defence.

More recently, however, Jurriën Timber has cemented his place as the club’s first-choice right-back.

The Dutch international’s consistently impressive performances in that role last season further limited White’s game time, despite the strong partnership he had previously developed with Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s right flank.

Injuries have also disrupted the English defender’s progress in recent years, with his latest knee problem, sustained in May, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Although his current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2028, a departure before then remains a realistic possibility, with several clubs expected to compete for his signature next summer.

One of the clubs eyeing a swoop for White is Everton, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Merseyside club have expressed interest in signing the fullback.

While Arsenal are not desperate to sell him this summer, the Premier League champions could sanction his departure if they receive a ‘strong bid’ amid interest from Everton, Konur adds.

Experienced fullback

David Moyes has frequently deployed Jake O’Brien at right-back despite his natural position being centre-back. Although the Republic of Ireland international has performed admirably, the Everton boss is keen to bring in a specialist for the role.

James Garner has also provided cover at right back, but the preference is to keep him in midfield, especially given his strong performances last season.

The departure of Seamus Coleman, coupled with uncertainty over Nathan Patterson’s future, has made signing a natural right-back an even greater priority, with Ben White emerging as a target.

White’s experience at the highest level could provide Everton with a long-term solution to a position that has caused recurring problems in recent seasons.

That said, the Englishman’s own injury history is impossible to overlook. Knee surgery interrupted his season midway through last year, with further lengthy spells out in December and again in May, raising concerns over his salary demands, fitness history and possible transfer fee, which is expected to be above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.