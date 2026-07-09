Arsenal plan to launch audacious bid to sign Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are planning to launch an ambitious offer to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal are expected to play a leading role in this summer’s transfer window as they aim to equip Mikel Arteta with an even stronger squad following their Premier League title success.

The Gunners brought an end to their 22-year wait for the league crown under Arteta and are determined to reinforce the squad further in a bid to defend their title next season.

Several players have already been linked with a move to the Emirates across multiple positions, with Morgan Rogers consistently emerging as one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets.

The Englishman further strengthened his growing reputation by winning the Player of the Tournament award in the UEFA Europa League last season after inspiring Villa to their first major trophy since 1996.

It appears Arsenal are accelerating efforts to complete the deal, as TEAMtalk reports that the Premier League champions are preparing to submit an ambitious offer to Villa.

Rogers to Arsenal

The North Londoners have made ‘significant’ progress in talks with his entourage over personal terms in recent days and are ‘increasingly confident’ of the 23-year-old choosing the Emirates as his preferred destination, according to the report.

Following their advanced talks on the player’s side, TEAMtalk adds that Arsenal are now emboldened to make a formal approach to Villa, although they face a stern challenge in meeting the Villains’ £100m valuation asking price.

However, while Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in Rogers, Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ to sign the versatile forward this summer, as per the report.

Although there may be questions over how Rogers would fit into Mikel Arteta’s preferred system, the uncertainty surrounding Martin Ødegaard, who turns 28 in December, could open the door for him to establish himself in the No. 10 role should the Norwegian leave the club, albeit with competition from Eberechi Eze for a place in the starting XI.

Rogers is also more than capable of operating from the left flank, particularly amid reports that Leandro Trossard is set to join Turkish side Besiktas. His versatility across the frontline would make him a valuable tactical asset for Arsenal heading into next season.