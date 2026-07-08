Liverpool plot swoop to sign Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh, as per transfer journalist David Lynch.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, the Reds have decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Victor Muñoz from Osasuna. Apart from the Spaniard, the Merseyside club currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Gakpo and Chiesa have been linked with a move away, while Ngumoha is still very young and his game time needs to be managed carefully to help him reach his full potential.

As a result, Andoni Iraola’s side are contemplating purchasing more wingers ahead of next season. Initially, they wanted Yan Diomande, but he reportedly prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreover, Bradley Barcola is said to be on Liverpool’s radar, but Les Parisiens are keen on keeping hold of him. Now, on the Anfield Index YouTube show, Lynch said that Liverpool are ‘definitely’ interested in Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Said El Mala.

However, they ‘lean towards’ signing Minteh, although he displayed inconsistent performances last term, making seven goal contributions across all competitions. The Anfield club want the Gambian as he is a left-footed right-winger like Salah and has Premier League experience.

Lynch said:

“I think of that kind of trio that I definitely know that they’re [Liverpool] interested in, in terms of Fernandez-Pardo, El Mala and Minteh. I have to say the one I lean towards, and he probably had the least impressive season of the three, actually, is probably Minteh. Minteh is probably a better profile fit, obviously a left footer on the right-hand side, got Premier League experience.”

Minteh to Liverpool

Brighton are notorious negotiators, and with Minteh’s contract running until 2029, they are in a strong position to demand a substantial fee if they are forced to cash in.

The 21-year-old, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, is a right-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, strong, and works extremely hard without possession.

Although he has failed to showcase his best at AMEX Stadium, he is a talented player and possesses high potential. The forward is still very young and has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him for a reasonable price. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.