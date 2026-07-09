Liverpool interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per a Spanish report.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Stade Rennais, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning two La Liga titles, as many Champions League trophies, and several other major cup competitions.

However, he has struggled to find regular game time in recent seasons, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons. He started only 23 matches across all competitions last term.

As a result, Camavinga failed to secure his place in France’s World Cup squad. Now, as per a recent Spanish report (via Givemesport), Real Madrid’s new manager Jose Mourinho is open to letting the Frenchman leave this summer.

Liverpool are planning to bolster the engine room and have earmarked Camavinga as a serious option. So, they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

However, the 23-year-old, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, has no intention of leaving, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

Camavinga to Liverpool

The youngster is quick, strong, technically sound, and can play threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Despite Camavinga’s recent struggles in the Spanish capital, he is a highly talented player and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. A change of environment might help him achieve that.

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Jones and Mac Allister have been linked with a move away, while Endo struggled to find regular game time over the last two seasons. So, Andoni Iraola’s side could do with signing a new midfielder.

Camavinga could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield during this offseason.