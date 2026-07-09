AC Milan forward Rafael Leao ready to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have rebuilt their midfield over the last week by signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali through lucrative deals, and are now expected to turn their attention towards acquiring some forwards.

With Xavi Simons underperforming on the left flank and Spurs not having much depth and quality in the position, it is likely to be a role that Roberto De Zerbi prioritises on filling in before the Premier League gets underway next month.

Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. The 27-year-old is set to cost £51 million and is believed to be have given his go-ahead for a move to London ahead of next season.

The report cites Italian journalist Daniele Longo as claiming that Leao is ready to wait to join Spurs after saying ‘yes’ to the prospect of moving to North London if the two clubs can agree a deal.

Longo said on his YouTube channel:

“Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham. “Tottenham is a welcome destination. “If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

Leao a brilliant addition for Tottenham

Rafael Leao has spent a significant amount of time at AC Milan and is expected to pursue a new challenge this summer. With Portugal knocked out of the World Cup, his future could be resolved sooner rather than later.

His arrival would significantly improve Tottenham Hotspur’s offensive quality. Leao is excellent in influencing the game with his world-class dribbling, success rate in one-on-one situations, chance creation and the ability to score goals with runs into the box.

Leao’s work-rate without the ball to press high up the pitch as well as track back would hold him in good stead under Roberto De Zerbi, and from Spurs’ perspective, he is an experienced player with a decent chunk of his career left, who wouldn’t cost much.

Considering Leao is prepared to move to the Premier League, personal terms are unlikely to be a major issue and given how ambitious Tottenham have been in recent weeks, they could wrap up his transfer in quick time.