Arsenal preparing third bid for Bruno Guimaraes



According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Arsenal are very close to signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners have earmarked Guimaraes as their priority transfer target, and they have already made two bids worth £55 million and £65 million for the Brazilian ace.

UOL Esporte now reveal that the 28-year-old is ‘very close’ to a transfer. Arsenal are preparing a final offer worth £72 million to prise him away from Eddie Howe’s side.

Guimaraes has no plans to push for an exit and he is waiting for the clubs to find a suitable agreement.

Matter of time

Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He registered 9 goals and 6 assists for the Magpies in the top-flight last season despite spending a lengthy period away with a hamstring injury during the back end.

The 28-year-old was also brilliant with his defensive contributions. He won an average of 6 duels per league appearance with 2 tackles and 4 recoveries. He showcased a tireless work rate and was a standout performer during the league campaign.

The Brazil international, described as ‘very special‘ by manager Eddie Howe, is now clearly looking for a bigger challenge away from the Magpies, who are on a decline with high-profile player exits. They sold Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak during the 2024 and 2025 summer transfer windows.

The Tyneside outfit have also sanctioned the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, and Guimaraes may feel let down by the lack of quality replacements in the squad. Newcastle finished 12th in the league last season, and may fare much worse next campaign.

Hence, it is unsurprising that he is pushing to join the reigning English champions. He has personally informed his decision to the Newcastle hierarchy. Arsenal’s third proposal of £72m could be sufficient to prise him away from the Magpies in the near future.

Newcastle are in a strong financial situation after parting ways with Gordon and Tonali for £170m recently, but they may not resist the sale of Guimaraes for the right price, given he will be 29 in November and his valuation could decline in the next few years.