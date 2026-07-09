Liverpool like Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per transfer journalist David Lynch.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success over the last couple of years, winning the FA Cup, Conference League and Community Shield.

He showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign but took his game to another level last term, making eight goal contributions across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, Wharton came very close to securing his place in England’s World Cup squad. Unfortunately, Thomas Tuchel ultimately opted not to include him.

Now, on the Anfield Index podcast, Lynch has reported that Liverpool like Wharton and have been keeping a close eye on him for a long time. They even have a very good relationship with the player’s representatives.

However, the Merseyside club are doubtful whether the youngster possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing style of football.

Lynch said:

“What I can say again in terms of my understanding on Wharton is I know for a fact they’ve[Liverpool] liked him for a while. It’s all about what Crystal Palace want,” Lynch added, before continuing: “I know he’s been a long-term target, but I don’t know whether Liverpool consider him a good fit for Iraola football.”

Wharton to Liverpool

Wharton is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the South London club are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.

The Englishman is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient at taking set-pieces, and is also decent in defensive contributions.

Wharton is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, apart from bolstering the engine room, Liverpool are said to be keen on revamping the flanks. They have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna but are seeking more additions to this position.