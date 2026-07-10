Liverpool
Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Mateus Mane
Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Portuguese starlet Mateus Mané from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, according to Ekrem Konur via United in Focus.
Mané joined Wolves from EFL League Two side Rochdale in March 2024. He featured regularly with the academy ranks, impressing before making his first-team debut in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 10th, 2025, becoming Wolves’ youngest-ever top-flight debutant at 17 years, seven months and 13 days.
Following a series of substitute appearances last campaign, he became a regular starter under Rob Edwards, starting 19 of his 28 Premier League games while featuring 31 times across all competitions.
Despite Wolves’ relegation, he was a constant livewire in the team and caused problems, especially in big games, most notably in the 2-2 comeback win over eventual champions Arsenal.
Now, according to Ekrem Konur via United in Focus, Man Utd have joined several clubs, including Liverpool, in the race to sign Mané this summer.
United preparing offer to sign Mane
Despite extending his contract at Molineux last September, it appears Wolves may be open to his departure this summer, with the report adding that the West Midlands outfit have placed a £35m valuation on the 18-year-old.
United are now looking to trump Liverpool, according to the report, which claims that the 20-time English champions are ready to submit a formal offer around £20m to ‘test the waters’.
Mané is a dynamic player capable of playing in attacking midfield and on either flank. His efficiency on the ball sees him regularly drop deep to receive a pass or orchestrate play.
He completed 76.3% of his passes, which is not a poor return, considering he played for a Wolves side that was less possession-dependent and always happy to sit back.
He also ranked in the 73rd percentile for chances created for Wolves per 90 minutes in the Premier League, highlighting his ability not just to pass the ball but also to create chances from it.
His potential addition would fit into United’s recent youth-driven recruitment policy that has ushered in the likes of Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, Diego Leon, Cristian Orozco, Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi Martins and, most recently, Andre Santos.
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