Liverpool prepared to battle with Manchester United to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers teenager Mateus Mane

Liverpool are expected to significantly rebuild their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window but have yet to make any new signings barring Jeremy Jacquet. It is likely that the Reds will do more business sooner rather than later.

GiveMeSport has reported that Liverpool have joined Manchester United in a bid to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mateus Mane as they look to capitalise on their relegation by acquiring one of their most promising players.

Mane is valued at £35 million, according to the source, and with Wolves having little control over the futures of some of their best performing players, it might only be a matter of time before the Portuguese U21 international secures a Premier League switch.

Mane an exciting buy for Liverpool

Andoni Iraola needs a versatile offensive option to fill-in a number of gaps higher up the pitch at Liverpool and Mateus Mane would be an excellent option for the Reds to acquire during the summer transfer window.

Having been relegated to the Championship, he may accept a move to a Premier League club at the cost of lesser minutes and the 18-year-old could initially start his Liverpool career as a handy squad option.

Naturally a number 10, he can play in slightly deeper roles in midfield, on both flanks and down the middle of attack too. That said, his burst of pace, intelligence to attack free space and link up with his teammates makes him very dynamic in the final third.

Compared to Liverpool, Manchester United have superior squad depth, especially in offence and the likelihood of playing more minutes at Anfield compared to Old Trafford might compel Mane into joining the Reds this summer.