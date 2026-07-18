Liverpool eye move to sign FC Koln forward Said El Mala

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing FC Koln forward Said El Mala, as per TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention in this transfer window, having displayed impressive performances in the Bundesliga last campaign.

Although he was mainly a rotational option, making 34 league appearances but only 20 starts, he still scored 13 goals and registered 4 assists.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by his displays, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing El Mala to bolster the frontline, but haven’t made any progress over this deal yet.

Apart from the Reds, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund have also expressed their interest in him. But the forward is increasingly likely to stay at RheinEnergie Stadion.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Koln want around £43m, including bonuses, to let him leave. Brentford even agreed on a deal in principle with the German side after matching their valuation.

However, they eventually couldn’t reach an agreement with the player’s camp. The player’s mother, who serves as his advisor, requested that the Bees sign his brother alongside El Mala, but they opted to reject the proposal, which ultimately led to the collapse of the deal.

El Mala to Liverpool

The 19-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover centrally if needed.

The youngster is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, the Merseyside club are seemingly keen on reinforcing the frontline. They have already bought Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, but want another option and have been linked with several names.

El Mala is a talented player and possesses high potential. He even possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, the German might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this summer transfer window.