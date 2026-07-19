Liverpool urged to sign Bournemouth forward Rayan

Former striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has urged Liverpool to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Rayan.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, the Reds have purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna this summer. So, Andoni Iraola currently has Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha alongside Muñoz as options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Gakpo and Ngumoha are comfortable playing on the left side. Muñoz and Chiesa can provide cover on the right flank if needed, but the Italian has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Muñoz is still very young and could take time to adapt to the English top-flight’s physicality. Therefore, Liverpool are said to be considering purchasing a new forward before the start of the next season.

Now, during a recent interview (via Liverpool.Com), Shearer has urged Liverpool to sign Rayan as Iraola knows the player very well, and he possesses the potential to become a top-class player in the future.

Moreover, the pundit states that Liverpool endured a difficult campaign last term, so they need to make several new acquisitions this summer to turn the situation around.

Shearer said:

“They’re[Liverpool] going to have to replace Salah on that side. Rayan obviously worked with Andoni Iraola last year and he’s clearly going on to big things, so that would be a big one for Liverpool. “Liverpool are going to have to make two or three big signings and that would start them off nicely. They were pretty awful last year in terms of where they wanted to be, so they have to go out and they have to sign.”

Rayan to Liverpool

Having recently moved to Vitality Stadium, Rayan still has a contract until 2031. So, Bournemouth aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer. He has a £130m release clause, which will become active next year.

Rayan is a 6ft 1in tall left-footed right-winger. He is quick, strong, good in the air, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

After being impressed by his performances for Vasco da Gama, Bournemouth decided to purchase him following Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City in January.

He displayed promising performances in the Premier League last term. As a result, he secured his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the last-16 before losing to Norway.

Rayan might be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually listen to Shearer’s advice and make a move to secure the Bournemouth star’s services.