Liverpool now eyeing move for Daniel Svensson

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Since swapping FC Nordsjælland for Dortmund, Svensson has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s standout young left-backs. The Black and Yellows initially brought the 24-year-old to the club on loan in February 2025 before making the deal permanent during the following summer transfer window.

Since arriving in Dortmund, the Sweden international has accumulated 66 appearances, contributing six goals and six assists across all competitions.

Throughout the recently concluded campaign, Svensson established himself as Niko Kovač’s first-choice left wingback in the manager’s 3-4-3 formation, moving ahead of Ramy Bensebaini in the pecking order.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have included Svensson on their shortlist of targets for this summer.

The 24-year-old can play across different positions, including left back, left wingback, and even as a midfielder, and the Reds are now making a concrete plan to sign him, as per the report.

However, with three years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park, CaughtOffside reports that Dortmund are in no hurry to sell him, but growing competition could raise his valuation to around £42m.

Svensson to Liverpool

Despite the significant investment made during the previous summer transfer window, recurring injuries to several senior players have forced former coach Arne Slot to field players out of position.

The right-back position was particularly affected. Conor Bradley saw his campaign ended by injury in January, while Jeremie Frimpong spent 117 days on the sidelines since joining Liverpool, missing 25 matches during that period.

As a result, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and even Wataru Endo have all been asked to fill in at right-back whenever Liverpool’s specialist options have been unavailable.

During the current summer transfer window, the Reds have intensified their search for a reliable natural full-back, and a chance may have arisen to sign one of last season’s top performers in that position.

His underlying statistics further highlight his effectiveness at both ends of the pitch. Svensson has registered an 83.5% pass completion rate and a 50% dribble success rate while producing 144 defensive actions, comprising 88 recoveries, 78 clearances, 20 interceptions, and 38 tackles.

Svensson would provide Andoni Iraola’s side with greater physicality, particularly when defending attacks down the right side, an area that has repeatedly caused problems throughout the current campaign.