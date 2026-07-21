Tottenham set sights on signing Celtic’s Arne Engels

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on signing Celtic star Arne Engels, as per Football Insider.

Since joining the Scottish giants from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful time over the last couple of years, winning two league titles and as many domestic cup competitions.

The Belgian showcased his qualities at Celtic Park last campaign, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Football Insider state that despite already purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali by spending a combined £185m this summer, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on adding further depth to the engine room.

Tottenham have set their sights on signing Engels after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. Although the player’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, he, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is open to leaving Celtic to take the next step in his career.

Engels is a right-footed box-to-box midfielder by trait but can also provide cover in the CDM position. Furthermore, he can be deployed in the right-back and RWB positions if needed.

The youngster is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to make surging runs from deep, and works hard without possession.

Engels to Tottenham

Following Fernandes and Tonali’s arrivals, Spurs now have Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Conor Gallagher, alongside the duo, as options for the deeper midfield positions.

However, Bergvall is said to be open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career. Still, considering Tottenham won’t be playing European football next season, they don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position this summer.

Nevertheless, Engels is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, alongside bolstering the engine room, Tottenham have revamped the defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. Moreover, they have signed Martin Dubravka to add depth to the goalkeeping department.