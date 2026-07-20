Chelsea keeping tabs on Santos Starlet Gabriel Bontempo ahead of summer swoop

Chelsea are closely monitoring Santo’s highly rated Brazilian midfield starlet Gabriel Bontempo ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to RTI Esporte.

Chelsea have established a youth-driven recruitment model since the Clearlake-led Chelsea takeover in May 2023. However, this model has come under severe scrutiny, especially as they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League in only one of the last four seasons.

In addition, several positions on the pitch have screamed for a clear need for experience, especially at the backline. Also, the team’s mentality and temperament have been affected by receiving eight red cards, highlighting the lack of cohesion and leadership both in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Hence, the club’s statement at the end of last season assured fans of a tweak in the system, which has led to the arrival of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and interest in Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix.

Still, Chelsea remain on the lookout for young players for the future and have reportedly agreed to a deal with Harrison Bettoni from Wigan and highly rated Scottish centre-back Alfie Osborne from Hearts.

The latest youngster on Chelsea’s radar is Santos’s Bontempo, according to RTI Esporte, which claims that the Blues are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The attacking midfielder possesses qualities that align with the club’s strategy of recruiting prospects with high resale value, as per the report.

Prospect

The report adds that the London giants are looking to send him on loan to Strasbourg with the prospect of a potential transfer to Chelsea in the future.

Bontempo is considered one of Brazil’s brightest young talents, and with a contract at the Vila Belmiro until 2028, RTI Esporte reveals that Santos have placed an £84m valuation on the exciting midfielder amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have established one of the most sophisticated scouting networks in South America, expanding their operations across countries including Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador in an effort to identify elite young talent ahead of rival clubs.

In recent years, the West Londoners have recruited players such as Gabriel Angelo, Andrey Santos, Estêvão Willian, Denner Evangelista and Deivid Washington from the Campeonato Brasileiro, while Aaron Anselmino, Kendry Páez and Deinner Ordóñez have arrived from clubs in Argentina and Ecuador.

While Bontempo is an exciting prospect, his £84m valuation is steep, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the Blues will negotiate for a lower fee or invest the money in more pressing first-team needs.