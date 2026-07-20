Lewis Hall prefers to join Manchester United over Chelsea this summer

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to add left backs to their respective squads this summer. Marc Cucurella left the Blues for Real Madrid, whereas the Red Devils need to replace the ageing Luke Shaw and injury-prone Patrick Dorgu.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Premier League giants are both looking to sign Newcastle United full back Lewis Hall after his impressive campaign last year under Eddie Howe, with the player now believed to have picked his choice.

As per the journalist, Hall is inclined towards joining United as opposed to Chelsea, which has prompted the Londoners to turn their focus towards other prospective signings, with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Carreras among those of interest to them.

Bailey has also stated that any interested party will not get Hall for cheap as Newcastle have slapped the 21-year-old with a £60 million price tag, so Michael Carrick’s side would need to pay a hefty sum to secure his services this summer.

Hall a brilliant signing for United

It comes as no surprise that Lewis Hall prefers joining Manchester United over Chelsea if he is to leave Newcastle United this summer, a choice that the Englishman is likely to have made owing to a desire to play in next season’s Champions League.

With that said, the Magpies star promises to be an excellent signing for the Red Devils and the ideal solution at left back for the long-term, thanks to his incredible tactical understanding and ability to contribute to equal measure on both ends of the pitch.

Lewis Hall is excellent going forward with the ball at his feet. He can confidently drive up the pitch and deliver accurate crosses into the box. His passing and close control make him a handy wing back, who can invert into midfield when required.

Hall also possesses a strong defensive acumen as his stamina helps him run relentlessly up and down the pitch to make clean tackles, interceptions as well as flex his muscle to physically impose himself on the opponent’s attackers.

Even though he will not come for cheap, Hall has the potential to be a terrific acquisition for Manchester United this summer and it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils view the proposition, also keeping his price tag in mind.