Tottenham make contact to sign Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign TSG Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. They signed Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan last summer to provide cover in this area.

But Spurs have decided not to make the move permanent. Therefore, he has returned to the French capital.

Solanke struggled with fitness problems last campaign, while Richarlison has entered the final year of his current contract. So, it appears Roberto De Zerbi is considering purchasing a new striker.

TEAMtalk claim that Spurs have identified AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi as the primary target, and the player is tempted to move to London to play under De Zerbi.

However, the Cherries have no intention of parting ways with him, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have even slapped a whopping £85m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

So, the report state that Spurs have lined up Asllani as a potential alternative option if they eventually fail to secure Kroupi’s services.

Asllani to Tottenham

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the Kosovar’s current situation at PreZero Arena and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

However, Barcelona and RB Leipzig have also expressed their interest in signing Asllani after being impressed by his performances last campaign. Alongside Kroupi and Asllani, Tottenham are also interested in Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi.

Asllani is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Hoffenheim are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

The 23-year-old is 6ft 3in tall and is comfortable with both feet. He showed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.