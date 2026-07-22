Arsenal add Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal to shortlist ahead of possible summer swoop

Arsenal are set to expedite their pursuit of an offensive name in the upcoming weeks as Mikel Arteta targets a vital signing to bolster the quality, depth and output of his attacking department prior to the start of next season.

It was believed that Morgan Rogers was their priority but Chelsea hijacked the Aston Villa star, consequently linking the Gunners to the likes of Nico Williams and Julian Alvarez in recent days.

Ekrem Konur has reported that the latest addition to Arsenal’s shortlist of offensive targets is Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored five goals in Spain’s triumphant World Cup campaign this summer.

Oyarzabal has had a lengthy but excellent career with the La Liga outfit and a £64 million price tag opens the door for Arsenal to sign a Sociedad player for the third straight year off the back of Martin Zubimendi’s and Mikel Merino’s acquisitions.

A solid acquisition for Arsenal this summer

Mikel Oyarzabal promises to be an excellent signing for Arsenal during the summer transfer window. His ability to play on both flanks and down the middle will help him be a key fixture in Mikel Arteta’s setup at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old is capable of creating high quality chances in the final third, especially if he is given the freedom to roam freely, while his long shots, off the ball movement and finishing help him return consistent numbers.

His defensive contributions, particularly higher up the pitch to block passing lanes and pressing, make him a brilliant player to have and having spent a fair part of his career at Real Sociedad, Ekrem Konur says Oyarzabal may be open to the move.

Julian Alvarez remains Arsenal’s priority for the summer, as per the journalist, and it is fair to imagine Nico Williams could also rank higher on their shortlist than Oyarzabal given his lethal pace, so it will be interesting to see which of the three La Liga stars the Premier League champions end up acquiring.