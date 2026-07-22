Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Tottenham Hotspur have had a busy summer transfer window so far as they revamped their defence and midfield with Roberto De Zerbi looking to help the team bounce back after successive bottom half finishes in the Premier League.

It is expected that the Lilywhites will now turn their attention towards acquiring a new goalkeeper with Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic emerging as an option for them prior to the start of next season, Il Napoli has reported.

According to the source, club-to-club talks could get underway in the very near future over Milinkovic-Savic’s transfer to London, with the possibility of a swap deal also on the cards considering Napoli’s interest in Spurs shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

A win-win situation for both players involved

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to place his trust in Antonin Kinsky as his primary option in between the sticks from next season after using the Czech goalkeeper at the end of last season ahead of Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario has not had the best of months at Tottenham Hotspur and a move to Italy, his homeland, provides him an ideal setting to bounce back. Napoli would be bolstered by his addition at a reasonable transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Vanja Milinokvic-Savic, who has been second fiddle at Napoli, will have the opportunity to play in the Premier League at the peak of his career with the 29-year-old’s experience balancing out Spurs’ options in goal with Kinsky’s young age.

Milikovic-Savic would get the odd opportunities to play in the domestic cups next season, and with the possibility of playing more minutes than he does at Napoli beckoning, the Serbian could be open to joining Tottenham.

He is valued at £17 million on Transfermarkt and given his secondary status at Napoli, it might be a fair indicator of the Italian side’s asking price. However, if a swap deal is to be done, it remains to be seen which club pays how much money in addition to both of them swapping their goalkeepers.