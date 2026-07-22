Chelsea eye move to sign Leverkusen’s Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kerim Alajbegovic, as per The Athletic.

The Blues revamped the left flank by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Argentinian displayed below-average performances last term, scoring only twice in 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

On the other hand, Gittens struggled with fitness problems last campaign, starting only eight matches across the Premier League and the Champions League.

It has been suggested that the West London club are open to cashing-in on Garnacho, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa.

They have already bolstered the attacking department by signing Morgan Rogers for a whopping £117m fee.

However, The Athletic report that Chelsea are also interested in Alajbegovic and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. The West London club’s pursuit of a new left-winger is dependent on outgoings.

Alajbegovic to Chelsea

The 18-year-old joined Red Bull Salzburg from Leverkusen last summer. He enjoyed a promising debut campaign for Salzburg, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last term.

After being impressed by his performances, the German side decided to re-sign him this year. Therefore, his current contract is set to run until 2031, and he is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt. So, Leverkusen are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Alajbegovic is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover centrally if needed. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this window.