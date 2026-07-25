Liverpool make approach to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Liverpool have approached Monaco over a deal to sign French international forward Maghnes Akliouche this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Akliouche came through Monaco’s academy and has been one of the club’s best players since debuting on 16 October 2021 in a 2-0 loss to Lyon; since then, he has made 139 appearances for Les Rouge et Blanc.

In the recently concluded season, he was once again one of the club’s best players, remaining a regular in the starting lineup under both Adi Hütter and the newly appointed Sébastien Pocognoli.

The 24-year-old netted seven goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, leading to his inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad for the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

The 24-year-old’s consistency is a valuable asset, and it’s no surprise he is drawing keen interest in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Liverpool have made a formal approach to Monaco about signing Akliouche this summer.

However, the Reds face stern competition from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, who have seen several offers for the Frenchman rebuffed by Monaco, according to the report.

Still, Sky Sports adds that Liverpool have explored the possibility of the France international’s potential transfer to Anfield.

Liverpool face PSG battle

With PSG’s latest £34m offer being rejected, according to the report, the Merseyside giants will have to submit a higher offer around his £42m Transfermarkt valuation to trump the French giants in the race to sign Akliouche.

Akliouche ranked among the finest ball-carriers in France last season, while also establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s leading chance creators.

Predominantly a No 10 by trade, the French forward is equally comfortable operating as a left-footed right winger.

While his shot volume of fewer than two per 90 suggests he isn’t someone who regularly cuts in from the right onto his favoured left foot in search of efforts on goal, the quality of the chances he does take is notably high, sitting at 0.15 xG per shot.

That points to a player who consistently finds himself in promising shooting positions, even if those opportunities don’t arrive with great frequency over the course of a match.

He also stood out for high turnovers won, with his eagerness to press and regain possession high up the pitch making him a natural fit for Andoni Iraola’s intense, high-tempo style.