Arsenal ready to pay £85 million to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande

Arsenal are looking to make offensive reinforcements this summer and have been linked with several high-profile names, whereas a player they were believed to be particularly keen on, Morgan Rogers, has opted in favour of joining arch rivals Chelsea.

Bild has reported that the Gunners have added another brilliant attacker to their wish-list in RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande and are prepared to pay £85 million to secure the 19-year-old’s signatures this year.

Paris Saint-Germain have already struck an agreement with the player on personal terms, as per the German outlet, but have yet to begin club-to-club negotiations and the Londoners are now looking to benefit from the Parisians’ lack of urgency.

Liverpool have also been keen on Diomande’s acquisition this summer as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, but they had an £85 million offer rejected by Leipzig, which might be an indicator that Arsenal’s bid for the 19-year-old might fall short as well.

Diomande not necessary for Arsenal

Yan Diomande was in excellent form for RB Leipzig last season with 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, and did well at the World Cup too. While the 19-year-old’s potential is sky-high, it is debatable whether Arsenal actually require him.

Mikel Arteta is more intent on adding a left winger than a right, and while Diomande can play on both flanks, he is predominantly more effective playing on the right side of attack, where the Gunners already have adequate quality.

Bukayo Saka is an undisputed starter and Noni Madueke is available as the back-up. Instead of entrusting Diomande on the left flank, a role which does not naturally come to him, Arsenal would be better off investing in a specialist left winger.

Nico Williams has recently been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, while the right-footed Julian Alvarez is also very effective on the left wing, as is Bradley Barcola, all of whom promise to be better additions for Arsenal than Diomande.