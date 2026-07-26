Chelsea in talks to sign Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to sign highly rated Bosnian left winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alajbegovic was one of the revelations of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, where he starred for Bosnia and Herzegovina. He netted in the 3-1 win over Qatar at the age of 18 years and 276 days to become the competition’s youngest player to score from outside the box since Kylian Mbappé did so in the 2018 final at 19 years and 207 days.

The 18-year-old also overtook the likes of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal to become the eighth youngest ever World Cup goalscorer.

His performances at the competition come as no surprise, following a remarkable individual campaign at club level where he netted 13 goals and provided four assists in all competitions.

In recent days, reports via Football Talk revealed that Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Alajbegović.

The club are now stepping up efforts to complete the deal, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are in talks with Leverkusen over the 18-year-old’s transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the London giants are keen on reaching an agreement to sign the youngster on a lower fee than the widely proposed £34m.

However, it appears Alajbegović is open to joining Chelsea, as Nicolo Schira reveals in a new report that the Bosnian has agreed personal terms with the Blues on a seven-year contract.

Alajbegović to Chelsea

The Italian journalist also adds that Xabi Alonso’s side are close to finalising the exciting winger’s transfer from Leverkusen for a £35m fee plus add-ons.

Chelsea already have an equally exciting but slightly less experienced left-wing prospect on their books in Jesse Derry.

After impressing with the U21S, he was handed a first-team debut in February by Liam Rosenior in a 4–0 win against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. He made his first Premier League start in May against Nottingham Forest, where he impressed before being withdrawn for concussion.

Now fully fit, Derry was sent on loan to Sporting and has wasted no time settling in, most recently netting a superb goal in pre-season against Monaco on Saturday.

Derry possesses a lot of potential and has already proven in his only Premier League start that he has the qualities to thrive if given the chance.

With Chelsea closing in on a deal for Alajbegović, it’ll be interesting to see what the club’s plan is for Derry, who will put the prospect of regular playing time in deciding his future.